Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Borussia Dortmund's sponsorship deal with major arms maker set for heated debate at club's AGM

Borussia Dortmund’s sponsorship deal with an arms maker profiting from wars in Ukraine and elsewhere looks set to be a major topic for discussion at the club’s AGM on Sunday
FILE - A dummy tank stands next to an activist wearing a mask with the likeness of Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger and holding up a red card ahead of the soccer game between Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt, in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday Aug. 24, 2024. (Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A dummy tank stands next to an activist wearing a mask with the likeness of Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger and holding up a red card ahead of the soccer game between Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt, in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday Aug. 24, 2024. (Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP, File)
18 minutes ago

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund’s sponsorship deal with an arms maker profiting from wars in Ukraine and elsewhere looks set to be a major topic for discussion at the club’s AGM on Sunday.

The Schwatzgelb Dortmund fanzine has published a motion from fan Wilfried Harthan on behalf of the Heinrich Czerkus supporters’ group calling on the club to terminate the deal with Rheinmetall “as soon as possible”, and that it should not be extended beyond the end of its term in 2026 “under any circumstances.”

Rheinmetall is the world's largest maker of artillery ammunition and expects to make record group sales of around 10 billion euros ($10.6 billion) this year. Trade has been helped by conflicts in Ukraine and elsewhere.

Schwatzgelb says on its website that the three-year collaboration with Rheinmetall announced by the club last May was a huge surprise for most fans, coming three days before their team lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

The deal “has since shaped the club’s external image. For many Schwatzgelbe (Dortmund fans), it calls their identification as members of Borussia Dortmund into question,” Schwatzgelb said.

Many Dortmund fans already showed their opposition to the deal with protests around and during the team's first Bundesliga game of the season in August.

Rheinmetall in February announced the construction of a new factory at its existing site in Unterluess in northern Germany, with annual production capacity for 200,000 artillery shells, 1,900 tons of explosives, and possibly rocket engines and warheads.

“Those who manufacture weapons of war do not profit from peace, but from war,” Schwatzgelb said.

Founded in 1889 as "Rheinische Metallwaaren- und Maschinenfabrik Actiengesellschaft," the Düsseldorf-based company was one of Germany's biggest armaments manufacturers during both World Wars. It made use of forced labor during World War II.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

German soccer club St. Pauli is leaving X, saying it has become a 'hate machine' under...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Russia's Gazprom stops the flow of natural gas to Austria, OMV utility says
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A France-trained force aims to strengthen Ukraine's defenses at a critical point in war
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

EU slaps Meta with a nearly 800 million euro fine for engaging in 'abusive' Marketplace...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Starmer calls for strong UK-China relationship as he meets with Xi in Brazil3m ago
Rafael Nadal and Spain's captain won't say whether he'll play at the Davis Cup3m ago
Should women be allowed to fight on the front lines? Trump’s defense pick reignites the...4m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy Georgia Innocence Project

A podcast led to Georgia man’s exoneration after 25 years in prison. Now he’s suing the...
Gridlock Guy: How the election results could affect Atlanta traffic
‘Garden Lights, Holiday Nights’ opens at Atlanta Botanical Garden