Borsalino looks ahead with cool bucket hats, baseball caps

Unisex styles, including baseball caps, berets and bucket hats, come in updated new materials - including a spotted cow print, black patent leather and rainproof nylon. Such genderless looks are becoming an increasingly important part of the collection, Santucci said.

“The hat is no longer a tool to cover yourself, but to discover yourself,’’ he told The Associated Press.

The company, which relaunched three years ago, was in the process of scaling up production from 150,000 hats a year to a goal of half a million when the pandemic hit.

“To be honest, it is such a small company, in a way it is very simple to react,’’ said Santucci, who is also the current president of the Italian Chamber of Buyers. “The smaller you are, the more reactive and prompt."

Beyond new styles, that means getting people talking. Santucci, who was Gucci CEO during the Tom Ford era, created a new film for this season, featuring Milanese women who chose hats to match their styles, striding through the center of the city. Last season’s film featured dancers from Alessandria, site of the original Borsalino factory, dancing through the factory floor.

"My strong belief is that fashion is becoming more and more a discussion,'' Santucci said.

New social media platforms like Clubhouse are giving people the chance to create a limited and select group to discuss relevant topics, which Santucci said has been key during the isolation imposed by the pandemic.

He also has pursued collaborations with ready-to-wear brands, including Borsalino X Valentino.

“Brands are changing. It is getting closer to entertainment, to give people the chance to engage with the brand, to understand it better. Not only to understand what was done in the past, but to really interact and to have the chance to be part of the same community,’’ Santucci said.

A creation part of the Borsalino women's Fall Winter 2021-22 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

A girl wears a creation as part of the Borsalino women's Fall Winter 2021-22 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

A girl wears a creation as part of the Borsalino women's Fall Winter 2021-22 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

A girl wears a creation as part of the Borsalino women's Fall Winter 2021-22 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

A girl wears a creation as part of the Borsalino women's Fall Winter 2021-22 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

A view of creations part of the Borsalino women's and men's Fall Winter 2021-22 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

