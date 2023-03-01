Born after 9/11, Homeland Security turns 20 facing new tasks

“We owe you," he said.

The Department of Homeland Security was created in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. It was compiled from 22 federal agencies or departments whose responsibilities ranged from Border Patrol agents on horseback to Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel inspecting damaged homes after hurricanes to Coast Guard personnel teaching boaters about marine safety.

The creation of the agency was described as no less than the "most significant transformation of the U.S. government in over a half-century" in a June 2002 document laying out Bush's vision for the agency. The goal, according to the report, was to create a single agency out of the "current confusing patchwork of government agencies" responsible for protecting the country against the threats it was facing then and get ready for problems it would face in the future. Bush nominated Ridge to be the first person to lead the department.

At the time the U.S. was already at war in Afghanistan and was months away from invading Iraq. Homeland Security was tasked primarily with preventing terrorist attacks in the U.S. The plan came at a time when the administration was facing questions on what it knew about the terrorists before they struck on Sept. 11, 2001.

“Every member of this new department accepts an essential mission — to prevent another terrorist attack,” Bush told Cabinet members and federal workers involved in homeland defense in 2003 on the agency's first day.

But in recent years, other issues have taken center stage, including immigration, cybersecurity, the rise of domestic extremism and the coronavirus pandemic. Republicans intent on making immigration a key election issue in 2024 have portrayed the southern border as wide open for migrants and targeted Mayorkas for impeachment.

