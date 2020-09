Boris Johnson urges world leaders to unite against COVID-19.

Johnson also committed 500 million pounds ($636 million) through the global COVAX vaccine-procurement pool to help 92 of the world’s poorest countries obtain a coronavirus vaccine, should one become available.

He announced that the U.K. is boosting its funding for the World Health Organization by 30%, to 340 million pounds ($432 million) over the next four years.

Johnson is seeking to counter the impression that Britain is retreating from the world stage or becoming more protectionist in the wake of its departure from the European Union. The U.K. left the bloc’s political institutions in January and will make an economic break when a transition period ends on Dec. 31.

He has also struck a more measured tone than in last year’s speech to the U.N. gathering, a rambling address about the perils and promise of technology that mentioned “terrifying limbless chickens,” “pink-eyed Terminators from the future” and fridges that beep for more cheese.

In this photo made from UNTV video, Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in a pre-recorded message which was played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at UN Headquarters. (UNTV Via AP ) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited