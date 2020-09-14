Boris Johnson defends Brexit change to avoid UK 'carve-up'

Michael Gove, a senior member of Johnson's Cabinet, told Sky News on Saturday that the government needs to take out an “insurance policy."

The U.K. left the EU on Jan. 31, but it is in a transition period that effectively sees it benefit from the bloc's tariff-free trade until the end of the year while a future relationship is negotiated. Even before the latest standoff, discussions between the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, and his U.K. counterpart, David Frost, had made very little progress.

One major element of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, which allowed for the U.K.'s smooth departure from the EU, is the section related to ensuring an open border on the island of Ireland to protect the peace process in Northern Ireland

The issue proved thorny during the more than two years of discussions it took to get a Brexit deal done, as the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland is the only land link between the U.K. and the EU.

The EU wanted assurances the border would not be used as a back-route for unlicensed goods arriving in Ireland from the rest of the U.K. — England, Scotland and Wales. As a result, the two sides agreed there would be some kind of regulatory border between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland.

In his newspaper column, Johnson wrote he was “now hearing” that unless his government agrees to the EU's terms in the trade discussions, then the bloc will use “an extreme interpretation of the Northern Ireland protocol to impose a full-scale trade border down the Irish Sea.”

He said that could mean the EU imposing tariffs on goods moving to Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. or that the bloc stops the transport of food products.

“I have to say that we never seriously believed that the EU would be willing to use a treaty, negotiated in good faith, to blockade one part of the U.K., to cut it off; or that they would actually threaten to destroy the economic and territorial integrity of the U.K.," the prime minister wrote.

EU leaders have expressed dismay at the U.K’s bill and warned that the trade talks will end if Johnson does not pull the contested proposal. Legal action has also been threatened.

Luis Garicano, a Spanish member of the European Parliament, slammed Johnson's allegation that the EU is trying to break up the U.K. as "ridiculous.”

“I think Mr. Johnson insists on having his cake and eating it,” Garicano told BBC radio.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has also said there would be “absolutely no chance” of a trade deal between the United States and the U.K. if commitments to Northern Ireland are violated. Congress has to ratify all U.S. trade deals.

The EU-U.K. trade discussions are set to resume on Monday in Brussels.

“It’s now for the U.K. to reestablish trust toward the European Union," the EU's economy commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni, said Saturday at a meeting of European finance ministers in Berlin. “We are prepared to deal also with (an) extraordinary negative outcome of this discussion, but we are still working for finding agreements and solutions."

___

Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.

___

EU Chief negotiator Michel Barnier, leaves after a meeting at Westminster Conference Centre in London, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. UK and EU officials have their eighth round of Brexit negotiations in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth