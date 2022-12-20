ajc logo
X

Boris Becker returns to limelight after months in prison

National & World News
1 hour ago
Tennis great Boris Becker is heading for the limelight again

BERLIN (AP) — Fresh out of prison for bankruptcy offenses, tennis great Boris Becker is heading for the limelight again.

The three-time Wimbledon champion was deported to his native Germany last week after serving eight months of a 2 1/2-year sentence in Britain.

German broadcaster SAT.1 was due Tuesday evening to air the first interview with Becker since his release. The TV channel quoted the 55-year-old as saying his time in prison had taught him “a hard lesson, a very expensive one, a very painful one."

Meanwhile, organizers of the annual Berlin film festival said next year's installment will feature the premiere of an as-yet untitled documentary about Becker by Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney.

The organizers of the Feb. 16-26 Berlinale said Gibney trailed Becker before his April conviction for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt.

Becker, who rose to stardom in 1985 at age 17 when he became the first unseeded player to win the men's singles title at Wimbledon, said during his trial that payments for an “expensive divorce” and debts swallowed up his career earnings.

After retiring from professional tennis in 1999, the six-time Grand Slam champion worked as a coach and television pundit while also engaging in a wide range of investments and celebrity poker games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Georgia Tech adds 5 more to roster, including 2 from portal11h ago

Credit: TNS

Ohio State mines Georgia for recruiting prospects
5h ago

Credit: TNS

Braves, outfielder Jordan Luplow agree to one-year deal
18h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

4 players commit to Georgia Tech, including Texas A&M QB Haynes King

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

4 players commit to Georgia Tech, including Texas A&M QB Haynes King

Credit: Brett Duke

Falcons’ Dean Pees back at work; team to monitor his status
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Wells Fargo to pay $3.7B over consumer law violations
10m ago
Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner
12m ago
Gambling interests gave GOP group behind pro-DeWine PACs $1M
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top