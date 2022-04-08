Boris Becker found guilty over bankruptcy, could face jail

The six-time Grand Slam champion had denied all the charges, saying he had cooperated with trustees tasked with securing his assets - even offering up his wedding ring - and had acted on expert advice.

Becker’s bankruptcy stemmed from a 4.6 million euro ($5 million) loan from a private bank in 2013, as well as about $1.6 million borrowed from a British businessman the year after, according to testimony at the trial.

During the trial Becker, 54, said his $50 million career earnings had been swallowed up by payments for an “expensive divorce” and debts when he lost large chunks of his income after retirement.

He said he had “expensive lifestyle commitments” including a house in Wimbledon that cost 22,000 pounds ($28,800) in rent each month. But he said bad publicity had damaged “brand Becker,” making it hard for him to earn enough to pay off his debts.

“(It is) very difficult when you are bankrupt and in the headlines every week for it,” he told the jury. “(It is) very difficult to make a lot of money with my name.”

The charges carry a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. Becker was granted bail until a sentencing hearing on April 29.

Caption Former tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court, in London, Friday, April 8, 2022. Becker is on trial in London for allegedly concealing property — including nine trophies — from bankruptcy trustees and dodging his obligation to disclose financial information to settle his debts. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali

