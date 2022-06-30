Borgata settles; strike looms for 4 Atlantic City casinos

Union members continued preparing Thursday for a possible walkout, signing up at a table on the Boardwalk outside Caesars for reduced-rate pay from a strike fund the union maintains to enable striking workers to maintain some income during labor disputes.

Even if the union does go on strike, the casinos and their hotels will remain open for business; staffing levels and the quality of service could vary greatly depending on many variables.

The union has said it is seeking “significant” salary increases in new contracts to help workers keep pace with rapidly rising prices for gasoline, food, rent and other expenses.

Individual workers also say they helped keep the casinos open and running for most of the coronavirus pandemic, now in its third year, and deserve to be compensated for it.

Two casinos, Bally's and Ocean, have reached “me-too” agreements with the union, in which they commit to adopting the terms of contracts eventually reached with larger properties in the city, and will not face a walkout.

Likewise, union president Bob McDevitt said that two smaller casinos, Resorts and the Golden Nugget, are not at risk of a labor stoppage for the time being, as the union has yet to negotiate with them.

