Breaking: LIVE VIDEO: RNC makes it official with JD Vance as Trump’s VP pick
Nation & World News

Border arrests plunge 29% in June to the lowest of Biden's presidency as asylum halt takes hold

Arrests for illegally crossing the border from Mexico plunged 29% in June to the lowest month of Joe Biden’s presidency
FILE - Chinese migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border with Mexico on May 8, 2024, near Jacumba Hot Springs, Calif. Arrests for illegally crossing the border from Mexico plunged 29% in June to the lowest month of Joe Biden's presidency, according to figures released Monday, July 15, 2024, that provide another window on the impact of a new rule to temporarily suspend asylum. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun,File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Chinese migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border with Mexico on May 8, 2024, near Jacumba Hot Springs, Calif. Arrests for illegally crossing the border from Mexico plunged 29% in June to the lowest month of Joe Biden's presidency, according to figures released Monday, July 15, 2024, that provide another window on the impact of a new rule to temporarily suspend asylum. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun,File)
Updated 37 minutes ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arrests for illegally crossing the border from Mexico plunged 29% in June, the lowest month of Joe Biden's presidency, according to figures released Monday that provide another window on the impact of a new rule to temporarily suspend asylum.

Arrests totaled 83,536 in June, down from 117,901 in May to mark the lowest tally since January 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

A seven-day average of daily arrests fell more than half by the end of June from Biden's announcement on June 4 that asylum processing would be halted when daily arrests reach 2,500, which they did immediately, said Troy Miller, acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner.

“Recent border security measures have made a meaningful impact on our ability to impose consequences for those crossing unlawfully,” Miller said.

Arrests had already fallen by more than half from a record high of 250,000 in December, largely a result of increased enforcement by Mexican authorities, according to U.S. officials.

Sharp declines registered across nationalities, including Mexicans, who have been most affected by the suspension of asylum, and Chinese people, who generally fly to Ecuador and travel to the U.S. border over land.

San Diego was the busiest of the Border Patrol's nine sectors bordering Mexico by number of arrests, followed by Tucson, Arizona.

More than 41,000 people entered legally through an online appointment app called CBP One in June. The agency said 680,500 people have successfully scheduled appointments since the app was introduced in January 2023.

Nearly 500,000 people from four countries entered on a policy to allow two-year stays on condition they have financial sponsors and arrive at an airport. They include 104,130 Cubans, 194,027 Haitians, 86,101 Nicaraguans and 110,541 Venezuelans, according to CBP.

FILE - Jordanian migrants walk along the border walls separating Tijuana, Mexico, and San Diego, to apply for asylum with U.S authorities, May 7, 2024, in San Diego. Arrests for illegally crossing the border from Mexico plunged 29% in June to the lowest month of Joe Biden's presidency, according to figures released Monday, July 15, 2024, that provide another window on the impact of a new rule to temporarily suspend asylum. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun,File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Migrants are lined up along the border walls separating Tijuana, Mexico, and San Diego, to apply for asylum with U.S authorities, May 7, 2024, in San Diego. Arrests for illegally crossing the border from Mexico plunged 29% in June to the lowest month of Joe Biden's presidency, according to figures released Monday, July 15, 2024, that provide another window on the impact of a new rule to temporarily suspend asylum. A (AP Photo/Ryan Sun, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Fulton Election Board chair asks governor to remove 3 State Election Board members

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

One of Vogtle’s new nuclear reactors is offline. Here’s what we know

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Judge presiding over YSL trial recused from case

Credit: Bita Honarvar

AI ethics council holds first meeting in Atlanta, looks to expand

Credit: Bita Honarvar

AI ethics council holds first meeting in Atlanta, looks to expand

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

String of environmental violations raises concerns about firm linked to Okefenokee mine...
The Latest
'Hillbilly Elegy': JD Vance's rise to vice presidential candidate began with a...
8m ago
The Latest: GOP leaders spell out party vision at 2024 RNC
8m ago
Outside RNC, conservative group defends its Project 2025 guidebook as Democrats ramp up...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

LISTEN
JD Vance’s law school roommate says he is the most ‘vindictive and angry option’ for...
The Republican National Convention: How to follow developments in Milwaukee
The Trump criminal cases: How they compare