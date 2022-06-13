ajc logo
X

Border agency: illegal entries into EU up 82% this year

National & World News
36 minutes ago
The agency monitoring the European Union's external borders says that the number of detected illegal entries in the first five months of 2022 was more than 86,000 or almost 82% more that in the same period in 2021

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The number of detected illegal entries into the European Union in the first five months of 2022 was more than 86,000, or 82% more than in the same period in 2021, the agency monitoring the EU’s external borders said Monday.

Crossings in May alone numbered some 23,500 — 75% up from May last year, according to preliminary data released by Frontex.

The European Border and Coast Guard Agency said that the figure did not include refugees from almost four months of war in Ukraine, whose number it pegged at some 5.5 million. They are authorized to enter the EU.

The routes taken most often by irregular migrants are through the Western Balkans, which accounted for almost 41,000 crossings, mostly migrants from Syria and Afghanistan, and through the Central and Eastern Mediterranean, where Egyptians, Bangladeshis, Tunisians, Nigerians and Congolese are common.

The figures show the number of entries and do not take account of the fact that sometimes the same person makes multiple attempts.

Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Herschel Walker claimed to be in law enforcement when he wasn’t. 3h ago
Abrams vows to raise minimum teacher pay to $50K if elected governor
17h ago
Police: 1 killed, 1 critically injured in shooting outside Grady Hospital
3h ago
5 takeaways after Braves complete four-game sweep of Pirates
16h ago
5 takeaways after Braves complete four-game sweep of Pirates
16h ago
Suspect sought in fatal quadruple shooting at DeKalb mall eatery
16h ago
The Latest
North Korea plans crackdown as Kim pushes for internal unity
7m ago
Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation member
8m ago
CBS News' Richard Schlesinger of '48 Hours' is retiring
19m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top