Breaking: Kemp requests $12.2 billion in federal aid for Hurricane Helene
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Booker Prize winner Richard Flanagan adds Baillie Gifford nonfiction prize to his trophy shelf

Australian writer Richard Flanagan has won Britain’s leading nonfiction book prize, a decade after being awarded the Booker Prize for fiction
FILE - Winner of the Man Booker for fiction 2014 Australian author Richard Flanagan, author of 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North', speaks after winning the prize at the Guildhall in London, Oct. 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Winner of the Man Booker for fiction 2014 Australian author Richard Flanagan, author of 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North', speaks after winning the prize at the Guildhall in London, Oct. 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool, File)
By JILL LAWLESS – Associated Press
1 hour ago

LONDON (AP) — Australian writer Richard Flanagan completed an unprecedented literary double on Tuesday, winning Britain's leading nonfiction book prize a decade after being awarded the Booker Prize for fiction.

Flanagan was awarded the 50,000 pound ($63,000) Baillie Gifford Prize for his genre-bending memoir “Question 7,” which combines autobiography, family history and the story of the development of the atomic bomb.

Flanagan won the Booker Prize in 2014 for “The Narrow Road to the Deep North,” a novel that drew on his father’s experiences as a World War II prisoner of the Japanese military.

Baillie Gifford Prize director Toby Mundy said that for the same writer to win the leading U.K.-based fiction and nonfiction awards was “completely unprecedented.”

Journalist Isabel Hilton, who chaired the judging panel, said Flanagan had written a “meditative symphony of a book” that weaves together “enormous traumatic events of the 20th century … with an extraordinary personal narrative.”

Hilton said Flanagan’s fiction background was evident in the book’s inventiveness and “narrative beat.”

“I think the book benefitted from that novelist’s eye,” she said.

Flanagan was not on hand to receive the trophy in person at a ceremony in London. Organizers said he was trekking in the Tasmanian rainforest.

Flanagan’s book beat five other finalists, including American writer Annie Jacobsen’s sobering “Nuclear War: A Scenario” and Pulitzer Prize winner Viet Thanh Nguyen’s autobiographical “A Man of Two Faces: A Memoir, A History, A Memorial.”

Founded in 1999, the Baillie Gifford Prize recognizes English-language books in current affairs, history, politics, science, sport, travel, biography, autobiography and the arts. It has been credited with bringing an eclectic slate of fact-based books to a wider audience.

Last year's winner was John Vaillant's real-life climate-change thriller "Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World."

Sponsor Baillie Gifford, an Edinburgh-based finance firm, has faced protests from environmental groups over its investments in fossil fuel businesses. Amid the controversy, the company stopped sponsoring several British book festivals, including the Edinburgh International Book Festival.

That has prompted a backlash from others in the culture world, who say it starves the arts of much-needed funding.

Mundy said the nonfiction prize hoped to renew Baillie Gifford’s sponsorship, which runs until 2026.

“They’ve been exemplary sponsors and I think exemplary supporters of the literary culture of this country,” he said.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Toronto author Anne Michaels wins Giller Prize for novel 'Held'
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Winston Churchill portrait returns to Ottawa after international art caper
Placeholder Image

Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

On the eve of Oscars honor, James Bond producers reflect on legacy and future of 007
Placeholder Image

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

James Patterson to help lead honors program at his undergraduate alma mater, Manhattan...
The Latest
California voters reject measure that would have raised minimum wage to nation-high $18...9m ago
Police in Georgia break up protesters' camp in Tbilisi but they quickly return17m ago
The dark energy pushing our universe apart may not be what it seems, scientists say17m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

On the day Laken Riley was killed, her mom frantically tried to reach her
Cold blast heads to metro Atlanta; flurries possible in NE Georgia
3 scenarios where Georgia football could end up playing in SEC Championship game