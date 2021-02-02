Booker hits winning 3 in return as Suns edge Mav 109-108

Booker, an All-Star, returned to the lineup after missing four games with a left hamstring strain.

TIP-INS

Suns: Ayton scored only two points in the second half. … Phoenix has won six straight against Dallas going back to last season in the bubble.

Mavericks: The return of Maxi Kleber after missing 11 games in the health and safety protocols gave Dallas a full roster without any injury designations for the first time since Dec. 4, 2019, a span of 425 days. … Porzingis and Kleber started together for the first time this season in the Mavericks’ 12th starting lineup.

UP NEXT

Suns: End a three-game road trip at New Orleans on Wednesday. Three of the Suns’ past five games against the Pelicans have gone to overtime.

Mavericks: Visit Atlanta on Wednesday. It will pit Doncic against Hawks guard Trae Young after their rights were traded for each other in the 2018 draft. They split two meetings as rookies and haven’t faced each other since.

___

Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis, left, and guard Luka Doncic (77) defend against Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) in the first half during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/ Richard W. Rodriguez) Credit: Richard W. Rodriguez Credit: Richard W. Rodriguez

Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) tries to drive past Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in the first half during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 in Dallas. (AP Photo/ Richard W. Rodriguez) Credit: Richard W. Rodriguez Credit: Richard W. Rodriguez

Phoenix Suns forward Frank Kaminsky (8) shoots against Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) in the first half during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/ Richard W. Rodriguez) Credit: Richard W. Rodriguez Credit: Richard W. Rodriguez

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward James Johnson (16) in the first half during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 in Dallas. (AP Photo/ Richard W. Rodriguez) Credit: Richard W. Rodriguez Credit: Richard W. Rodriguez