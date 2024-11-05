Book Review: 'The Name of This Band is R.E.M.' is a vivid journey through the rock band's history

The best way to read “The Name of This Band is R.E.M.” is with a pair of headphones and a collection of the band's albums on streaming services or CDs. Opt for the cassettes or vinyl if you want to go old school.

Peter Ames Carlin's book isn't just a cultural biography of the band going back to its formation in the-then sleepy college town of Athens, Georgia. It's also a poetic meditation on what made so many of the band's songs stand out, and continue to shine.

“It was a new kind of post-punk, alternative music that straddled obscurity and directness, dissent and delicacy, unapologetic and unashamed pure pop,” he writes about the reaction to the band's music in the early 1980s.