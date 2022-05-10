Bono memoir 'Surrender' to be released in November

Alfred A. Knopf announced Tuesday that the book, first signed up in 2015 but not officially disclosed at the time, will be called “Surrender.” Reports that he had a deal date back to at least 2019.

“When I started to write this book, I was hoping to draw in detail what I’d previously only sketched in songs," the 62-year-old Irish singer and activist, born Paul David Hewson, said in a statement. "The people, places, and possibilities in my life. ‘Surrender’ is a word freighted with meaning for me. Growing up in Ireland in the seventies with my fists up (musically speaking), it was not a natural concept. A word I only circled until I gathered my thoughts for the book. I am still grappling with this most humbling of commands.