Bond denied for father, son charged in Ahmaud Arbery slaying

Questions about whether racism played a role in the killing sharpened during a previous hearing when an investigator testified that a third defendant, who took cellphone video of the shooting, told authorities he heard Travis McMichael, 34, utter a racial slur after he blasted Arbery three times with a shotgun.

In court Thursday, prosecutor Jesse Evans read a message Travis McMichael posted on Facebook that used an offensive term for Asians, as well as a text message Travis McMichael sent last year to a friend that used a slur for Black people when referring to a “crackhead ... with gold teeth.”

The friend, Zachary Langford, at first said he didn’t recall receiving the message. After reviewing a transcript of the exchange on the witness stand, he said: “He was referring to a raccoon, I believe.”

Defense attorneys for both McMichaels have denied any racist motives in the shooting.

The McMichaels weren’t arrested until the cellphone video of the shooting leaked online and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case. In June, a grand jury indicted both McMichaels and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, on charges.

Each is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

In seeking bond, defense attorneys for the McMichaels said neither would flee or pose a threat of further violence. They cited Travis McMichaels’ decade as a U.S. Coast Guard mechanic as proof of his character.

Lee McMichael, the wife of 64-year-old Gregory McMichael, testified that her husband had never shot anyone after working three decades as a Glynn County police officer and an investigator for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit district attorney’s office .

Bryan was previously denied bond. His attorney has argued in court motions that the entire indictment should be dismissed.

In this image made from video, father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael, from left, accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Glynn County, Ga. in Feb. 2020, speak among themselves in the Glynn County detention center in Brunswick, Ga. before the beginning of a bond hearing on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Lewis Levine) Credit: Lewis Levine Credit: Lewis Levine

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Glynn County Sheriff's Office shows William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., who was jailed Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Brunswick, Ga., on charges of felony murder and attempted false imprisonment. A judge has denied bond to Bryanm one of three white men charged with murder in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery while the Black man was running in a neighborhood near Georgia’s coast. (Glynn County Sheriff's Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited