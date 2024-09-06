Bomb threat forces Vistara airline plane en route to Frankfurt to land in Turkey

By evening, there was no information that any explosive device had been found.

According to Ciftci, a flight attendant had found a note in one of the lavatories alleging there was a bomb on board, after which the plane diverted and landed in Erzurum, 870 kilometers (540 miles) from Ankara, Turkey's capital. The identity of the individual who had left the note was not immediately known.

Initially following the discovery of the threat, the aircraft planned to land at an airport in Ordu, northern Turkey, but was rerouted due to construction work to the neighboring city of Trabzon before authorities redirected it to Erzurum.

Erzurum was chosen because of the less congested air traffic there, Ciftci said.

Ciftci said all departures and landings at Erzurum have been suspended until 9 p.m. local time.

Vistara said on the social media platform X that the plane was diverted to Erzurum airport due to security reasons, adding that it had landed safely.