BreakingNews
UPDATE: 77-year-old mother found stabbed to death in Buckhead home, SUV stolen
ajc logo
X

Bomb threat disrupts Patti LaBelle concert in Wisconsin

National & World News
50 minutes ago
Patti LaBelle was abruptly rushed off stage just a couple of songs into her Christmas concert in Milwaukee after a bomb threat forced authorities to evacuate the theater

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Patti LaBelle was abruptly rushed off stage just a couple of songs into her Christmas concert in Milwaukee after a bomb threat forced authorities to evacuate the theater.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that video from the Riverside Theater on Saturday night shows what appears to be two security officers interrupting the 78-year-old LaBelle as she chats with an audience member. They rush her off stage. Shortly after, someone announced that the nearly full 2,500-seat theater had to be evacuated because of a bomb threat.

Catherine Brunson, who documented the evacuation on Facebook Live, told the newspaper that the evacuation happened two songs into LaBelle’s concert around 9:24 p.m.

“We came out and police had the block taped off. ... A whole lot of people were pretty upset. ... It’s scary,” Brunson said.

Scott Pierce, who also attended the concert, said everyone exited the theater calmly, but it's “just sad that someone does this.”

Milwaukee Police Capt. Warren Allen Jr. said in a statement early Sunday that K9 units searched the theater and no explosive devices were discovered, so there was no threat to the public.

As of Sunday morning, LaBelle hadn’t issued a statement about the evacuation on social media. The operator of the Riverside Theater, Pabst Theater Group, said it would work with LaBelle to reschedule the show in the future.

Editors' Picks

Jim Ellis, founder of automotive group, dies at age 905h ago

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

'I'll kill you all': Man kills 3 in Rome condo board meeting
4h ago

Credit: Cole Burston

Gridlock Guy: Getting the ‘too bright’ out of headlights and a question on hazards
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Final football rankings: Mill Creek, Hughes, Ware County finish on top for first time
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Final football rankings: Mill Creek, Hughes, Ware County finish on top for first time
3h ago

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett shares early thoughts on Ohio State, C.J. Stroud
The Latest

Credit: Matt Slocum

Navy's Ken Niumatalolo out after 15 seasons as coach
9m ago
Death toll in Jersey fire rises to 5; 4 still missing
10m ago
With suspect in custody, spotlight returns to 1988 bombing
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Brendan Moran

US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup
20h ago
Scoreboard: Georgia high school football state championship games today
13h ago
Dinosaurs, Breakfast with the Grinch and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top