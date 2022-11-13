ajc logo
X

Bomb rocks Istanbul; authorities say 6 dead, dozens wounded

National & World News
By ZEYNEP BILGINSOY, Associated Press
Updated 40 minutes ago
Authorities say a bomb has exploded on a major pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul, killing six people and wounding dozens

ISTANBUL (AP) — A bomb exploded on a major pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul on Sunday, killing six people, wounding dozens and sending people fleeing as flames rose.

Footage posted online showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene on Istiklal Avenue, a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that leads to the iconic Taksim Square. In one video, a loud bang could be heard and flames seen as pedestrians turned and ran away.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the blast a “treacherous attack” and said its perpetrators would be punished.

In addition to the six people killed, Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya tweeted that another 53 were wounded — casualty counts that Erdogan also gave.

Erdogan did not say who was behind the attack, but he said it had the “smell of terror” without offering details and also adding that was not absolutely certain yet. He said investigations were ongoing by the police and the governor’s office, including reviewing footage of the area.

Turkey was hit by a string of deadly bombings between 2015 and 2017 by the Islamic State group and outlawed Kurdish groups. More than 500 civilians and security personnel were killed in the attacks.

Turkey's media watchdog imposed temporary restrictions on reporting on the explosion — a move that bans the use of close-up videos and photos of the blast and its aftermath. The Supreme Council of Radio and Television has imposed similar bans in the past, following attacks and accidents.

Access to some content on Twitter and other social media sites, such as videos, was limited.

Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Francisco Seco

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Georgia holidays1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Democrats clinch control of Senate, changing stakes of Georgia runoff
14h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech ‘still growing’ but blowout loss to Miami is a bummer
14h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech A

Late basket helps Georgia Tech survive scare from Georgia State
12h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech A

Late basket helps Georgia Tech survive scare from Georgia State
12h ago

Credit: Evan Agostini

'Here comes the bride': White House to host its 19th wedding
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Marvel Studios

‘Black Panther' sequel scores 2nd biggest debut of 2022
7m ago
Miami Beach hotel that hosted JFK, Beatles imploded
7m ago
UK’s self-billed 'Scrooge' promises tax rises, spending cuts
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Gregory Bull

Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control
14h ago
GHSA football state championship schedule/scores
How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top