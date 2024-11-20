Breaking: TRAFFIC UPDATE | Crash blocking all lanes of I-285 South near airport
Nation & World News

'Bomb cyclone' knocks out power to over 600,000 and downs trees across northwest US, killing 1

A major storm was sweeping across the northwest U.S., battering the region with strong winds and rain
By HALLIE GOLDEN and LISA BAUMANN – Associated Press
Updated 48 minutes ago

SEATTLE (AP) — A major storm swept across the northwest U.S., battering the region with strong winds and rain, causing widespread power outages and downing trees that killed at least one person.

The Weather Prediction Center issued excessive rainfall risks through Friday and hurricane-force wind warnings were in effect as the strongest atmospheric river — a large plume of moisture — that California and the Pacific Northwest has seen this season overwhelmed the region. The storm system that hit starting Tuesday is considered a " bomb cyclone," which occurs when a cyclone intensifies rapidly.

Falling trees struck homes and littered roads across northwest Washington. In Lynnwood, Washington, a woman died Tuesday night when a large tree fell on a homeless encampment, South County Fire said in a statement on X. In Seattle, a tree fell onto a vehicle, temporarily trapping a person inside, the Seattle Fire Department reported. The agency later said the individual was in stable condition.

“Trees are coming down all over the city & falling onto homes,” the fire department in Bellevue, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Seattle, posted on the social platform X. "If you can, go to the lowest floor and stay away from windows. Do not go outside if you can avoid it."

Early Wednesday, over 600,000 houses in Washington State were reported to be without power on poweroutage.us. But the number of outage reports had fluctuated wildly Tuesday evening likely due in part to several weather and utility agencies struggling to report information on the storm because of internet outages and other technical problems. It wasn't clear if that figure was accurate. More than 15,000 had lost power in Oregon and nearly 19,000 in California.

As of 8 p.m., the peak wind speed was in Canadian waters, where gusts of 101 mph (163 kph) were reported off the coast of Vancouver Island, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. Along the Oregon coast, there were wind gusts as high at 79 mph (127 kph) Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Medford, Oregon, while wind speed of 77 mph (124 kph) was recorded at Mount Rainier in Washington.

The national Weather Service warned people on the West Coast about the danger of trees during high winds, posting on X, “Stay safe by avoiding exterior rooms and windows and by using caution when driving.”

In northern California, flood and high wind watches were in effect, with up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain predicted for parts of the San Francisco Bay Area, North Coast and Sacramento Valley. Dangerous flash flooding, rock slides and debris flows were expected, according to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center.

A winter storm watch was issued for the northern Sierra Nevada above 3,500 feet (1,066 meters), where 15 inches (28 centimeters) of snow was possible over two days. Wind gusts could top 75 mph (120 kph) in mountain areas, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for parts of southwestern Oregon through Friday evening, while rough winds and seas halted a ferry route in northwestern Washington between Port Townsend and Coupeville.

A blizzard warning was issued for the majority of the Cascades in Washington, including Mount Rainier National Park, starting Tuesday afternoon, with up to a foot of snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph (97 kph), according to the weather service in Seattle. Travel across passes could be difficult if not impossible.

In this image provided by Eastside Fire & Rescue, officials survey the scene where a tree fell on a home in Issaquah, Wash., Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (Eastside Fire & Rescue via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A firetruck blocks NE 80th St. at Roosevelt after power lines fell across the street during a major storm Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 in Seattle. (Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A person records damage of a tree and downed power lines during a major storm Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 in Seattle. (Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A neighbor looks up the street as a police car blocks 15th Ave NE after trees fell across the road and took down power lines in the Maple Leaf neighborhood during a major storm Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 in Seattle. (Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this image made from video provided by National Weather Service Portland a powerful storm also called a 'bomb cyclone' rotates off the U.S. West Coast on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (National Weather Service Portland via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This Nov. 19, 2024 satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows an atmospheric river moving in on Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. (NOAA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This photo released by Eastside Fire & Rescue shows a tree resting on the roof of a house during a major storm Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Issaquah, Wash. (Eastside Fire & Rescue via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Seattle Fire Department personnel direct traffic off of NE 80th St. after power lines fell across the street during a major storm Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Seattle. (Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

Update: Be prepared for strong thunderstorms in Paulding and Douglas counties Tuesday...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

NYC issues first drought warning in 22 years, pauses aqueduct repairs to bring in more...
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

Expect heavy rain in Georgia Tuesday afternoon
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

Update: Anticipate gusty showers in South Georgia Tuesday night
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Target struggles in the third quarter and offers tempered outlook for the holidays11m ago
Australia won't force social media users to share their personal details when child ban...35m ago
Is it COVID or flu? New at-home tests can check for both38m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

On the day Laken Riley was killed, her mom frantically tried to reach her
Cold blast heads to metro Atlanta; flurries possible in NE Georgia
3 scenarios where Georgia football could end up playing in SEC Championship game