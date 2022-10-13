BreakingNews
Police investigation closes road in Buckhead neighborhood
ajc logo
X

Bus bombing kills 18 Syrian troops, wounds dozens

National & World News
Updated 46 minutes ago
A bus bombing in a suburb of Damascus has killed 18 Syrian soldiers

BEIRUT (AP) — A bus bombing on Thursday killed 18 Syrian soldiers in a Damascus suburb and wounded at least 27 others, Syria's state media reported citing a military source.

Similar attacks over the past years have killed and wounded dozens of soldiers in government-held parts of the war-torn country. Last March, militants attacked a military bus near Palmyra in central Syria, killing 13 troops and wounding 18 others.

Syrian authorities in the past have blamed such attacks on Islamic State group militants who have been active in southern and central Syria, despite losing territorial control in the country since 2019.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy photo

The Jolt: Former Gov. Roy Barnes, a Democrat, endorses Republican 2h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Braves star Ronald Acuña suffers no structural damage when hit by pitch
12h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Morehouse College to rededicate King Chapel after $11 million upgrade
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Swanson, Riley turn in spectacular defensive plays in needed Braves NLDS win
9h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Swanson, Riley turn in spectacular defensive plays in needed Braves NLDS win
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Thousands of Georgia voters’ eligibility challenged before election
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jenny Kane

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
7m ago
Jury reaches decision on sentence of Parkland school shooter
9m ago
Hot inflation report sends stocks sinking on Wall Street
9m ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

AJC’s ‘Dangerous Dwellings’ series honored with national award
Children in Crisis: How Georgia’s mental health system is failing kids
Mother suspected in missing Georgia boy’s disappearance, death, cops say
4h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top