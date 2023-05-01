BreakingNews
Fulton judge extends deadline for DA to reply to Trump motion to kill probe
X

Bomb attack in Bulgaria targets chief prosecutor’s car

National & World News
57 minutes ago
Bulgaria’s chief prosecutor has escaped unharmed as a bomb exploded on a motorway near the capital, Sofia, while his motorcade drove past on Monday, government officials said

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s chief prosecutor escaped unharmed as a bomb exploded on a motorway near the capital, Sofia, while his motorcade drove past on Monday, government officials said.

“The chief prosecutor and his family were the target of a terrorist act,” the head of the National Investigation Service, Borislav Sarafov, told reporters. He added that the incident was not an attempt at intimidation but assassination, and fortunately no one was hurt.

Sarafov said that around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev was on his way to Sofia, when a bomb exploded on a sharp turn of the road which had to be approached at a slower speed. He said the explosion left a crater 30-40 centimeters (12-16 inches) deep with a diameter of nearly 3 meters (10 feet).

The force of the blast was equivalent to no less than 3 kilograms (6 pounds, 10 ounces) of TNT, according to initial expert estimates.

“I am convinced that we will get to the perpetrators. The state cannot afford to allow such incidents. This is an attack on statehood. It sends a signal to the European partners that Bulgaria cannot protect its institutions. The prosecutor general is currently in a safe place,” Sarafov said.

Criminal proceedings have been opened for an act of terrorism, Sarafov said. The case is being treated extremely seriously. A search for detonators and fragments is underway, he said and added that the device was set not just to explode but to kill.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL case: Lawyer pens court-ordered essay. It was that or go to jail3h ago

No, a bionic bordello isn’t coming to rural Georgia
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta lawmakers request DOJ probe into shooting death of training center protester
2h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Georgia voter check-in devices stolen from DeKalb elections warehouse
1h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Georgia voter check-in devices stolen from DeKalb elections warehouse
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

New homes loom larger in Atlanta market. But it’s not a building boom
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Plenty of attacks on the debt cap, but no signs of settling
10m ago
US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
12m ago
Michigan clerk who doubts election results faces recall
14m ago
Featured

When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
5h ago
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
3h ago
What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft
6h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top