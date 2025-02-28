Nation & World News
A bomb at a seminary in northwest Pakistan kills 5 worshippers and wounds dozens ahead of Ramadan

Police say a powerful bomb has exploded at a mosque within a pro-Taliban seminary in northwestern Pakistan, killing at least five worshippers and wounding dozens of others
By RIAZ KHAN – Associated Press
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A powerful bomb exploded at a mosque within a pro-Taliban seminary in northwestern Pakistan on Friday, killing at least five worshippers and wounding dozens of others ahead of the fasting month of Ramadan, according to local police.

The blast occurred in Akora Khattak, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Abdul Rashid, a district police chief said.

He said Hamidul Haq, who is the head of a faction of the Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI) party, is also among those who were critically wounded. Rashid said officers are investigating, and the dead and wounded are being transported to hospitals.

Haq is the son of Maulana Samiul Haq, who was killed in a knife attack at his home in 2018. The cleric was known as the "father of the Taliban,"

Haq’s family has appealed to his followers to remain peaceful, and authorities said Haq was listed in a critical condition. Haq is also in charge of the Jamia Haqqania seminary, where many Afghan Taliban had studied at the seminary in the past two decades.

Zulfiqar Hameed, the provincial police chief, said the attack was apparently a suicide bombing, but bomb disposal experts are still investigating. No group has immediately claimed responsibility.

The bombing came ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which is expected to start either on Saturday or Sunday subject to the sighting of the crescent moon.

Hameed, the provincial police chief, said more than a dozen police officers were guarding the mosque when the attack occurred, and Haq's seminary also had its own security.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in attacks in recent years.

As many as 101 people, mostly police officers, were killed in 2023 when a suicide attack targeted a mosque in Peshawar, the capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Pakistani authorities have blamed the Pakistani Taliban, who are known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, for the previous attacks. TTP is a separate group but an ally of the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in neighboring Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.

Many TTP leaders and fighters have found sanctuaries and have even been living openly in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover, which also emboldened the Pakistani Taliban.

Associated Press writer Rasool Dawar contributed to this story from Peshawar, Pakistan.

Junaid Aasi, center, a volunteer imam at Masjid Al-Taqwa, leads a prayer during a community gathering to discuss plans for Ramadan, held for members of the burned Altadena mosque, at a school in Pasadena, California, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Credit: AP

Their mosque burned down in LA-area wildfire. They're still determined to gather for Ramadan

What is Ramadan and how do Muslims observe the Islamic holy month?

Netanyahu decries release of wrong body as a ceasefire violation. Hamas pledges to investigate

Larbi El Ghazouani, a 55-year-old farmer, tends to sheep he has bred in anticipation of Eid Al-Adha, an annual celebration in which Muslims sacrifice and feast on livestock in Ouled Slama, Morocco on February 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Sam Metz)

Credit: AP

Morocco urges people to not buy sheep for Eid al-Adha celebrations

20m ago

India and EU agree to conclude a long-pending free trade agreement by the end of this year

34m ago

Stock market today: World shares skid, hit by Trump tariff hikes and doubts about AI

39m ago

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake