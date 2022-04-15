Bolsonaro seeks to rev up his support with motorcycle rally

For Brazil as a whole, opinion polls have shown Bolsonaro trailing da Silva, but recently the gap has been narrowing.

Motorcycle rallies by Bolsonaro supporters became popular last year, with events staged in numerous cities across Brazil as a Senate committee began investigating his administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The president’s disapproval rating rose during the pandemic as he expressed skepticism about coronavirus vaccines and opposed economic restrictions imposed by local leaders trying to curb the virus’ spread. It has caused more than 662,000 deaths in Brazil, the second most in the world, behind only the United States, according to data from John Hopkins University.

“We have gone through difficult times, two years of pandemic, and today we feel the repercussions of a war on the other side of the world, but we will overcome these obstacles,” Bolsonaro told the motorcyclists.

___

Pollastri reported from the motorcycle rally.

Combined Shape Caption Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro leads a rally of thousands of motorcycles in an attempt to show strength ahead of the October election as he trails in early polls, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Credit: Andre Penner Credit: Andre Penner Combined Shape Caption Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro leads a rally of thousands of motorcycles in an attempt to show strength ahead of the October election as he trails in early polls, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Credit: Andre Penner Credit: Andre Penner

Combined Shape Caption Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, center, leads a rally of thousands of motorcycles in an attempt to show strength ahead of the October election as he trails in early polls, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Credit: Andre Penner Credit: Andre Penner Combined Shape Caption Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, center, leads a rally of thousands of motorcycles in an attempt to show strength ahead of the October election as he trails in early polls, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Credit: Andre Penner Credit: Andre Penner

Combined Shape Caption Supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro take part in a caravan of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts who gathered in a show of support for him in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Credit: Andre Penner Credit: Andre Penner Combined Shape Caption Supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro take part in a caravan of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts who gathered in a show of support for him in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Credit: Andre Penner Credit: Andre Penner

Combined Shape Caption Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, center, leads a rally of thousands of motorcycles in an attempt to show strength ahead of the October election as he trails in early polls, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Credit: Andre Penner Credit: Andre Penner Combined Shape Caption Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, center, leads a rally of thousands of motorcycles in an attempt to show strength ahead of the October election as he trails in early polls, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Credit: Andre Penner Credit: Andre Penner

Combined Shape Caption Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, center, leads a rally of thousands of motorcycles in an attempt to show strength ahead of the October election as he trails in early polls, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Credit: Andre Penner Credit: Andre Penner Combined Shape Caption Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, center, leads a rally of thousands of motorcycles in an attempt to show strength ahead of the October election as he trails in early polls, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Credit: Andre Penner Credit: Andre Penner

Combined Shape Caption Supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro take part in a caravan of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts who gathered in a show of support for him in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Credit: Andre Penner Credit: Andre Penner Combined Shape Caption Supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro take part in a caravan of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts who gathered in a show of support for him in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Credit: Andre Penner Credit: Andre Penner