Bolsonaro fined as he flouts mask rule before motorcyclists

“Whoever is against this proposal is because they don’t believe in science, because if they are vaccinated, there is no way the virus can be transmitted,” he said.

Vaccines are designed chiefly to protect recipients from getting sick, not necessarily from being infected. While studies show many vaccines reduce viral load, and likely spread, not all varieties have been fully studied.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, “The risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection in fully vaccinated people cannot be completely eliminated as long as there is continued community transmission of the virus.”

Less than 12% of Brazil's population so far has received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health, and many Brazilian experts say masks can only be abandoned after the majority of the population has been vaccinated.

Bolsonaro also was fined for failure to wear a mask during a rally with supporters in May in the northeastern state of Maranhao.

Governors of that state and Sao Paulo have been feuding with Bolsonaro over their restrictive measures to stifle the sprea of the coronavirus.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro flashes a thumbs up as he arrives to take part in caravan of motorcycle enthusiasts in a show of support for Bolsonaro, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Marcelo Chello) Credit: Marcelo Chello Credit: Marcelo Chello

Motorcycle enthusiasts caravan through the streets of the city, in a show of support for President Jair Bolsonaro, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Marcelo Chello) Credit: Marcelo Chello Credit: Marcelo Chello

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, center, takes part in a caravan of motorcycle enthusiasts who gathered in a show of support for Bolsonaro, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Marcelo Chello) Credit: Marcelo Chello Credit: Marcelo Chello

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, waves as he leads a caravan of motorcycle enthusiasts following him through the streets of the city, in a show of support for Bolsonaro, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Marcelo Chello) Credit: Marcelo Chello Credit: Marcelo Chello