Bolshoi pulls Nureyev ballet citing ban on LGBT 'propaganda'

Bolshoi director Vladimir Urin said the ballet “Nureyev" had been dropped “in connection with the newly signed law, which unambiguously deals with issues related to propaganda of non-traditional values," the Interfax news agency reported.

The law signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in December bans advertising, media and online resources, books, films and theater productions deemed to contain "propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations," expanding a 2013 ban on such "propaganda" aimed at minors.