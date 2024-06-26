Nation & World News

Bolivian president warns "irregular" military deployment under way in capital, raising coup fears

Bolivian President Luis Arce is warning that an “irregular” deployment of troops is taking place in the Bolivia's capital, raising concerns that a potential coup is underway
A soldier gestures for journalists to leave Plaza Murillo as soldiers gather near the presidential palace in Plaza Murillo in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A soldier gestures for journalists to leave Plaza Murillo as soldiers gather near the presidential palace in Plaza Murillo in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
28 minutes ago

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivian President Luis Arce warned Wednesday that an “irregular” deployment of troops was taking place in the capital, raising concerns that a potential coup was underway.

He called for “democracy to be respected” on a message on his X account came as Bolivian television showed two tanks and a number of military in front of the government palace.

Former Bolivian president Evo Morales, also in a message on X, denounced the movement of the military in the Murillo square outside the palace, calling it a coup “in the making.”

Military Police stand amid tear gas they fired outside the presidential palace in Plaza Murillo in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Military Police gather outside the main entrance to the presidential palace in Plaza Murillo in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Soldiers walk amid tear gas they fired outside the Legislative Assembly in Plaza Murillo in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Soldiers block the street in front of the presidential palace, right, and the Legislative Assembly, left, in Plaza Murillo in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Soldiers gather outside the Legislative Assembly in Plaza Murillo in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: The Georgetown Co. and RocaPoint Partners

Logistics company’s new metro Atlanta HQ opens with ‘space to grow’1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Sledgehammers pound North DeKalb Mall into new era
50m ago

It’s not your imagination. People are getting COVID again

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

OPINION
TORPY: Is Downtown Atlanta scaring away convention visitors?

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

OPINION
TORPY: Is Downtown Atlanta scaring away convention visitors?

Credit: Handout

Atlanta startup has raised more than $30 million in less than a year
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Wisconsin youth prison counselor is declared brain-dead after inmate assault
3m ago
Justices seem set to allow emergency abortions in Idaho for now, a prematurely posted...
6m ago
What to stream this week: 'The Bear,' Camila Cabello, Megan Thee Stallion and Celine Dion
6m ago
Featured

It’s not your imagination. People are getting COVID again
How to watch, listen, stream 2024 NBA draft
Presidential debate, soccer match, rolling roadblocks to impact Atlanta traffic Thursday