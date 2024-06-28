Nation & World News

Bolivian government says it detained 4 more people linked to a failed coup attempt

Bolivian government officials say they have arrested four more people in connection with a failed coup attempt
Sergeant Alan Condori is presented to the press in handcuffs by police after his arrest in La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, June 28, 2024. Bolivian government officials said Friday they arrested four more people in connection with Wednesday's failed coup attempt against President Luis Arce, bringing the total detained to 21. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Sergeant Alan Condori is presented to the press in handcuffs by police after his arrest in La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, June 28, 2024. Bolivian government officials said Friday they arrested four more people in connection with Wednesday's failed coup attempt against President Luis Arce, bringing the total detained to 21. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
By MEGAN JANETSKY – Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivian officials announced Friday they had arrested four more military officers in connection with Wednesday's thwarted coup against the government of President Luis Arce, raising to 21 the number of detainees allegedly linked to a rogue general's mutiny attempt.

In a press conference, senior Cabinet member Eduardo del Castillo said those arrested include the driver of a tank that repeatedly rammed into the doors of the government headquarters and a former infantry captain accused of giving orders to soldiers who took over the capital's central Plaza Murillo.

“These people commanded the destruction of Bolivian heritage,” del Castillo said.

The coup attempt was led by Juan José Zuñiga, who until his public sacking and arrest Wednesday was the commanding general of the army. Zuñiga has alleged, without providing evidence, that Arce ordered him to carry out the rebellion in a ruse to boost his flagging popularity as he struggles to manage a spiraling economy and bubbling public discontent.

Arce on Thursday night vigorously denied accusations that he had carried out a “self-coup” to garner political support.

The embattled president is vying for control of his ruling socialist party with powerful ex-President Evo Morales ahead of next year's presidential election. The political feud has left Bolivians disillusioned and bewildered as to what really happened during those three chaotic hours Wednesday when tanks rolled into downtown La Paz and Arce confronted the putschists face-to-face and ordered Zuñiga to stand down.

Authorities say the 21 detainees include a man suspected of conducting intelligence work outside the presidential palace as the coup was underway and an army sergeant who allegedly coordinated the coup using FaceTime and other social media apps.

Crowds gathered outside the cells of a La Paz jail, with one group waiting to meet their family members detained inside and another rallying in support of the government, setting off fireworks and calling for Zúñiga to be punished.

Maria Tarifa, one of the lawyers of the jailed generals, declined to share details of the case. “They’re waiting to obtain justice that is concrete and as objective as possible," she said of the detainee's family.

Zúñiga on Friday morning was marched through the jail handcuffed and surrounded by police. His wife sat with eyes downcast, holding a small bag of snacks as she waited for the general to emerge.

Bolivian President Luis Arce speaks during a press conference the day after troops stormed the presidential palace in what he called a coup attempt, in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, June 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Miguel Angel Burgos is presented to the press in handcuffs by police after his arrest in La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, June 28, 2024. Bolivian government officials said Friday they arrested four more people in connection with Wednesday's failed coup attempt against President Luis Arce, bringing the total detained to 21. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Men talk in front of a newspaper kiosk in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, June 27, 2024, a day after Army troops stormed the government palace in what President Luis Arce called a coup attempt. (AP Photo/Carlos Sanchez)

Sergeant Demetrio Mamani is presented to the press in handcuffs by police after his arrest in La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, June 28, 2024. Bolivian government officials said Friday they arrested four more people in connection with Wednesday's failed coup attempt against President Luis Arce, bringing the total detained to 21. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Police guard the government palace the day after an attempted government take-over in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, June 27, 2024. The government announced more arrests over their alleged involvement in what President Luis Arce called a coup attempt. (AP Photo/Carlos Sanchez)

Satusa Apaza, left, and others stand outside the jail to leave food for their detained relatives being held for their alleged involvement in what President Luis Arce called a coup attempt in La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, June 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Bolivian police hold the detained Juan Jose Zuniga, former general commander of the Army, in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. An apparent failed coup attempt erupted Wednesday in the country, and Zuniga appeared to be leading the rebellion. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Graciela Arancibia, wife of Juan Jose Zuniga, the detained, former commanding general of the army, stands outside the jail where her husband is being held in La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, June 28, 2024. Zuniga was detained for his involvement in what President Luis Arce called a coup attempt. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

People arrested in connection with the previous day's uprising are presented by police to the press in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, June 27, 2024. The government announced more arrests over their alleged involvement in what President Luis Arce called a coup attempt. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Anibal Aguilar Gomez, arrested for his alleged involvement in what President Luis Arce called a coup attempt, is presented to the press in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, June 27, 2024. Senior Cabinet member Eduardo del Castillo identified Aguilar Gomez, a civilian, as a key “ideologue” in what Bolivian authorities said was a failed coup attempt. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Nubia Human de Barbery stands outside the jail where a relative of hers is being held after his alleged involvement in what President Luis Arce called a coup attempt in La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, June 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Police hold the detained Juan Arnez Salvador, ex-commander general of the Bolivian Navy, in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. An apparent failed coup attempt erupted Wednesday in Bolivia. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

