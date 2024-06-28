Bolivian government says it detained 4 more people in connection with a failed coup attempt

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivian government officials said Friday they arrested four more people in connection with Wednesday's failed coup attempt against President Luis Arce, bringing the total detained to 21.

Government Minister Eduardo del Castillo said that among those arrested were military officers, including the driver of an armored vehicle that rammed into the government palace.

“He had the audacity to use an armored vehicle against the patrimony and put the life of the president at risk,” del Castillo said.