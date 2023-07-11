BofA hit with $250 million in fines and customer refunds for 'double-dipping' fees, fake accounts

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By KEN SWEET and MICHELLE CHAPMAN – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
X
Bank of America must reimburse customers more than $100 million and pay $150 million in fines for “double-dipping” on overdraft fees, withholding reward bonuses on credit cards and opening accounts without customer consent

NEW YORK (AP) — Bank of America will reimburse customers more than $100 million and pay $150 million in fines for “double-dipping” on overdraft fees, withholding reward bonuses on credit cards and opening accounts without customer consent.

Combined, it is one of the highest financial penalties in years against Bank of America, which has largely spent the last 15 years trying to clean up its reputation and market itself to the public as a bank focused on financial health and not on overdraft fee income and financial trickery.

BofA must refund $100 million to customers, pay $90 million in penalties to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and $60 million to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. “Bank of America wrongfully withheld credit card rewards, double-dipped on fees, and opened accounts without consent,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra, in a statement. “These practices are illegal and undermine customer trust."

Empowered by a broad mandate from the White House, Chopra and the bureau have focused heavily in the past year on the issue of " junk fees " — fees charged to Americans that are often seen as unnecessary or exploitative by banks, debt collectors, airlines and concert venues. Banks such as BofA, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and others have been a target for the bureau under the Biden administration.

Part of the fines and penalties come because Bank of America had a policy of charging customers $35 after the bank declined a transaction because the customer did not have enough funds in their account, the CFPB said. The agency determined that the bank double-dipped by allowing fees to be repeatedly charged for the same transaction.

The fees often came when customers had routine monthly transactions, like a gym membership. If a customer had too low of a balance to cover the transaction, it would be declined and BofA would charge the customer a $35 fee. The business, who hasn't been paid, often would recharge the customer's account, resulting in another $35 non-sufficient funds fee.

The bank ended this practice last year, but will still have to repay customers who got charged before the policy was changed.

BofA has been cutting down on its reliance on overdraft fee revenue for more than a decade, and cut how much it charges customers for an overdraft to $15 last year. Brian Moynihan, the bank's CEO and chairman, told The Associated Press in 2022 that under these new policies, overdraft fee income was down 90% from 2021. The bank said that it voluntarily reduced overdraft fees and eliminated all non-sufficient fund fees in the first half of last year.

Bank of America also offered people cash rewards and bonus points when signing up for a card, but the CFPB said the bank illegally withheld promised credit card account bonuses.

The CFPB also found that, since at least 2012, Bank of America employees illegally applied for and enrolled consumers in credit card accounts without their knowledge or authorization. It is a similar to, but smaller than, a charge that was made against Wells Fargo, which paid billions in fines after it was determined that the San Francisco bank opened millions of unauthorized bank accounts in order to meet unrealistic sales goals.

In 2014 the CFPB ordered Bank of America to pay $727 million for illegal credit card practices. Last year it was ordered to pay a $10 million civil penalty over unlawful garnishments. Also in 2022, the CFPB and OCC fined Bank of America $225 million and required it to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in redress to consumers for botched disbursement of state unemployment benefits at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Rep. Mainor switches to GOP after school voucher vote1h ago

Credit: AJC

Deja News: Why Atlanta’s notorious, disbanded Red Dog unit is back in the news
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

New agriculture commissioner moves to protect Georgia’s leading industry
5h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

‘We have a lot of work to do’: new CDC head Dr. Mandy Cohen arrives
4h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

‘We have a lot of work to do’: new CDC head Dr. Mandy Cohen arrives
4h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Cops: Changing story leads to charges for Clayton mom in child’s shooting death
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Turkey's pledge of support for Sweden's NATO entry is tied to goals on security and EU...
3m ago
Jury starts deliberating the case of competing wills in Aretha Franklin estate
10m ago
Stewart has Liberty one win away from spot in Commissioner's Cup title game
13m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Braves in the All-Star game: How to follow AJC updates from Seattle
3h ago
After Wimbledon, Christopher Eubanks scheduled to play in Atlanta Open
5h ago
Braves Nation: Spencer Strider’s mustache mania makes it to All-Star game
7h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top