Boeing's new CEO visits factory that makes the 737 Max, including jet that lost door plug in flight

A new chief executive takes over at Boeing on Thursday, and he plans to walk the floor of the factory near Seattle that has become the heart of the aerospace giant's troubles.

Robert “Kelly” Ortberg takes over a money-losing company that has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud, is struggling fix its aircraft-manufacturing process, and can’t bring two astronauts home from the International Space Station because of flaws in a spacecraft it built for NASA.

“I'm excited to dig in!” Ortberg told employees on his first day in the job.