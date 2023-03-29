X

Boeing's 1st astronaut flight to space delayed until July

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Boeing's first launch of astronauts has been delayed again, this time until July

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Boeing’s first launch of astronauts has been delayed again, this time until July.

NASA announced the latest postponement Wednesday, saying more time is needed to certify and test the Starliner capsule's parachute system before the spacecraft blasts off with two test pilots. Additional software testing is also underway.

Boeing already was running years behind schedule when it had to repeat its test flight without a crew to the International Space Station because of software and other problems. The first was in 2019 and the second in 2022.

“We know that what we’re doing is extremely important, launching humans in space," Boeing's Mark Nappi told reporters. "So we’ll take our time and we'll make sure that everybody is confident with the work that’s been done.”

Liftoff is currently targeted for no earlier than July 21 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The Starliner capsule will ride atop United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket.

NASA hired Boeing and SpaceX a decade ago to ferry astronauts to and from the space station. SpaceX launched its seventh NASA crew earlier this month.

___ The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

AirTag locates stolen bag at Atlanta airport, suspect arrested6h ago

Credit: Courtesy of House Select Committee

In reinvestigation of Jan. 6, Barry Loudermilk clears himself
8h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

House, Senate reach deal on budget with $2,000-$6,000 raises
6h ago

Week 7 Girls Soccer Rankings
1h ago

Week 7 Girls Soccer Rankings
1h ago

Credit: file

Atlanta chef named 2023 James Beard Award finalist
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Why the debate over repealing Iraq War approval matters
8m ago
Special prosecutors appointed in Baldwin set shooting case
10m ago
Children lost in shooting were 'feisty,' a 'shining light'
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Sine Die 2023: Live Legislature updates from the AJC Politics team
12h ago
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
7h ago
Paddle Georgia 2023 offers relaxing trip through state history
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top