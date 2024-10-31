Boeing workers will vote on a new contract offer to end 7-week-old strike

SEATTLE (AP) — The union representing striking Boeing factory workers says members will vote Monday on a new contract offer from the company that provides slightly bigger wage increases than an offer that was rejected last week.

Boeing 's latest offer would raise wages 38% over four years, or a compounded increase of about 43%, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said Thursday.

About 33,000 IAM members have been on strike for seven weeks, shutting down production of most Boeing airline jets including the company's best-seller, the 737 Max.