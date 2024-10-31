Breaking: UPDATE: Young Thug gets probation after pleading guilty in gang and racketeering trial
Boeing workers will vote on a new contract offer to end 7-week-old strike

Striking workers at Boeing will vote on a new contract offer next week
Machinist AJ Nelson, who has worked for Boeing for six years, works the picket line after union members voted to reject a new contract offer from the company, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

AP

AP

27 minutes ago

SEATTLE (AP) — The union representing striking Boeing factory workers says members will vote Monday on a new contract offer from the company that provides slightly bigger wage increases than an offer that was rejected last week.

Boeing 's latest offer would raise wages 38% over four years, or a compounded increase of about 43%, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said Thursday.

About 33,000 IAM members have been on strike for seven weeks, shutting down production of most Boeing airline jets including the company's best-seller, the 737 Max.

The strike began Sept. 13 when more than 94% of workers voting rejected an offer of 25% over four years. Last week, 64% shot down a proposal that would have raised general wages 35% over four years.

The union originally demanded 40% in raises over three years and restoration of traditional pensions, which were frozen for then-current workers and not extended to those hired after January 2014. Workers on picked lines in the Seattle area have stressed pensions, but the company based in Arlington, Virginia, is unwilling to bend on the issue.

