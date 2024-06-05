Breaking: Water restored across Atlanta, mayor says
Nation & World News

Boeing tries again to launch NASA astronauts for the first time after latest round of repairs

Boeing is gearing up again for its first astronaut launch
NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, left, and Suni Williams wave as they leave the operations and checkout building for a trip to launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The two astronauts are scheduled to liftoff later today on the Boeing Starliner capsule for a trip to the international space station. . (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, left, and Suni Williams wave as they leave the operations and checkout building for a trip to launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The two astronauts are scheduled to liftoff later today on the Boeing Starliner capsule for a trip to the international space station. . (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
By MARCIA DUNN – Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Boeing geared up again Wednesday for its first astronaut launch, held up for years by safety concerns.

It was the third launch attempt for NASA test pilots Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams in Boeing's Starliner capsule. Rocket-related trouble thwarted the first two countdowns.

The astronauts will test Starliner’s systems on the way to the International Space Station, where they'll spend at least a week before aiming for a touchdown in the western U.S.

NASA hired Boeing along with SpaceX after the space shuttles retired to transport astronauts to and from the space station. SpaceX has been ferrying astronauts since 2020.

Boeing's capsule rocketed into orbit in 2019 without a crew, but that test flight was cut short by software problems. Boeing had better luck on the do-over mission in 2022, but parachute and other issues later were discovered, delaying Starliner's crew debut even further.

Minutes before Saturday's planned liftoff, a computer's power unit failed at the pad that had to be replaced by rocket maker United Launch Alliance. And a bad valve inside the Atlas V rocket scrapped the launch attempt in early May.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

NASA astronauts Suni Williams, left, and Butch Wilmore pose for a photo after leaving the operations and checkout building for a trip to launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The two astronauts are scheduled to liftoff later today on the Boeing Starliner capsule for a trip to the international space station. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, left, and Suni Williams waves to photographers after leaving the operations and checkout building for a trip to launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The two astronauts are scheduled to liftoff later today on the Boeing Starliner capsule for a trip to the international space station. . (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boeing's Starliner capsule, atop an Atlas V rocket, sits on the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 Monday, June 3, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will launch aboard the rocket to the International Space Station, scheduled for liftoff on June 5. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boeing's Starliner capsule, atop an Atlas V rocket, sits on the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 Monday, June 3, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will launch aboard the rocket to the International Space Station, scheduled for liftoff on June 5. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING
Water restored across Atlanta, mayor says44m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Atlanta water outage

Watchdog group slams PDK over changes to noise, environmental study
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia congressman’s bill could reduce animal testing for cosmetics, drugs
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia congressman’s bill could reduce animal testing for cosmetics, drugs
2h ago

Credit: Combined photos

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Meet the Georgia judges who will hear the Fani Willis appeal
The Latest

Credit: AP

Amanda Knox reconvicted of slander in Italy for accusing innocent man in roommate’s 2007...
4m ago
Montana US Sen. Jon Tester to face GOP newcomer Tim Sheehy in election key to Senate...
5m ago
Stock market today: Stocks on Wall Street rise on strong earnings while markets digest...
6m ago
Featured

Credit: Combined photos

Meet the Georgia judges who will hear appeal of challenge to DA Fani Willis
OPINION
Atlanta’s ‘communications’ mayor slips on some wet pavement
Fighting bird flu: The vaccine problem with chickens and eggs