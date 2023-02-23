Boeing plans to end production of 'Top Gun' plane in 2025

News of the plane's curtain call comes less than a month after Boeing delivered the last of its iconic 747 jumbo jet that has been used in passenger and cargo service for half a century.

Boeing said ending F/A-18 production will let it focus on future military aircraft, both crewed and uncrewed, and increase production of other defense programs. The company said it plans to build three new facilities in St. Louis, where the F/A-18s are assembled.

“We are planning for our future, and building fighter aircraft is in our DNA,” said Steve Nordlund, vice president of Boeing's Air Dominance division.

The company said it will continue to develop upgrades to the current fleet of F/A-18 Super Hornets and EA-18G Growlers. The latter is a carrier-based electronic version of the jet.

The Super Hornet featured prominently in the 2022 movie "Top Gun: Maverick," with Tom Cruise reprising his role in a 1980s movie about a Navy pilot. The sequel got positive reviews and was among the highest-grossing movies of last year.