Boeing orders tumble as troubled aircraft maker struggles to overcome its latest crisis

Through the first four months of the year, Airbus has delivered 203 commercial planes, compared with 107 for Boeing. Deliveries are an important source of cash for the companies.

The Federal Aviation Administration is limiting production of new Boeing 737 Max jets while the company tries to improve its manufacturing quality.

The clampdown on production came after a panel called a door plug blew out of an Alaska Airlines 737 Max shortly after takeoff from Portland, Oregon, in January. Pilots were able to land the plane safely, but the incident has cast Boeing into its deepest crisis since the deadly crashes of two Max jets in 2018 and 2019.

Current and former Boeing employees have accused the company of taking safety shortcuts, and the Arlington, Virginia-based company is under investigations by the FAA, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Justice Department.

While Boeing's April numbers were bleak, the company said it hit a milestone by delivering the 1,500th 737 Max last month to Ireland's Ryanair.