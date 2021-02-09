Boeing lands few orders but delivers 26 Max jets to airlines

Boeing is pinning hopes for more cash and profits in 2021 on the recovery of the 737 Max, which was grounded worldwide for 21 months after two crashes killed 346 people. In November, U.S. regulators approved changes Boeing made — especially to a flight-control system that played a role in the crashes — and cleared the way for the plane to resume flying. Europe, Canada and Brazil have done the same.

Chicago-based Boeing has an inventory of about 450 Maxes it built during the grounding and gets cash as it delivers those planes.

The aircraft market remains weak because of the pandemic, which has battered air travel. Boeing hopes that demand for its planes will improve as more people get vaccinated against COVID-19 and travel rebounds.