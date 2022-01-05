Boeing lands airplane order from US budget carrier Allegiant

Allegiant previously used MD-80 planes from McDonnell Douglas, which Boeing bought in 1999. The airline retired the last of those planes and went to an all-Airbus fleet in 2018.

Raymond James & Associates, meanwhile, downgraded Allegiant two notches, from “strong buy” to “market perform.” Analyst Savanthi Syth said pilot wages are likely to rise, the airline has struggled with flight cancellations despite a conservative schedule, and now faces the complexity of having two makes of aircraft in its fleet.

Most other U.S. airlines' stocks fell less than 2%, but Allegiant closed down 8.8% Wednesday.

This story has been corrected to show that the airline currently has 108 planes, according to an Allegiant spokeswoman, who said the airline’s website erroneously listed 75 planes.