Boeing is making a new offer to the union in hopes of ending a strike now in its second month

Boeing and the union representing striking machinists have negotiated a new contract proposal that would provide bigger pay raises and bonuses in a bid to end a costly walkout that has crippled production of airplanes for more than a month.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said early Saturday that it plans to hold a ratification vote on Wednesday.

The union said the deal would increase pay by 35% over four years, up from 30% that was offered last month. It also boosts upfront bonuses to $7,000 per worker instead of $6,000.