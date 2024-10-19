Breaking: LIVE COVERAGE | Kamala Harris campaigns in Georgia as early voting continues
Nation & World News

Boeing is making a new offer to the union in hopes of ending a strike now in its second month

Striking workers at Boeing will vote next week on a new offer that could end a walkout that has lasted more than a month
By DAVID KOENIG – Associated Press
24 minutes ago

Boeing and the union representing striking machinists have negotiated a new contract proposal that would provide bigger pay raises and bonuses in a bid to end a costly walkout that has crippled production of airplanes for more than a month.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said early Saturday that it plans to hold a ratification vote on Wednesday.

The union said the deal would increase pay by 35% over four years, up from 30% that was offered last month. It also boosts upfront bonuses to $7,000 per worker instead of $6,000.

The new offer would not restore a traditional pension plan — a key demand of the 33,000 striking workers — but it would increase the amount of contributions to 401(k) retirement plans that Boeing would match, the union said.

“We look forward to our employees voting on the negotiated proposal," Boeing said in a statement.

About 33,000 members of IAM District 751 began a strike on Sept. 14. The strike has halted production of Boeing 737s including the 737 Max, and 767s and 777s. Boeing is continuing to build 787 Dreamliners at a nonunion plant in South Carolina.

The strike has led new Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg to announce about 17,000 layoffs and take early steps toward raising up to $25 billion from new stock or debt to bolster the company's finances.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Troubled Boeing signals it may raise up to $25 billion to shore up finances
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Boeing faces a new FAA review as a key supplier plans temporary furloughs due to labor...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US filings for jobless applications retreat back to recent ranges after big jump due to...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Petitions for union representation doubled under Biden's presidency, first increase since...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and...12m ago
Takeaways from AP's reporting on how Arizona voters view the economy with the election...12m ago
Video published by Ukraine purports to show North Korean soldiers in Russia17m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia children have been put in foster care because of homelessness
OPINION
Patricia Murphy: Meet the Black men in Georgia voting for Trump
Georgia’s high school class of 2024 outperformed national average on ACT