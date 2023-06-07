X

Boeing delays shipments of the 787 Dreamliner for a flaw in the tail section of the planes

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Boeing is holding up deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner because of yet another manufacturing problem

Boeing said Tuesday that deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner have been delayed again by another manufacturing issue, the latest in a string of setbacks affecting the two-aisle jet.

The company said it is inspecting fittings on part of the tail called the horizontal stabilizer “for a nonconforming condition.” The inspections and repairs will affect near-term deliveries but won’t alter the company’s forecast of deliveries for the full year. Boeing did not say how many planes are affected by the new defect.

Boeing said the flaw in the tail is not a safety issue and planes already in airline fleets can keep flying. The company said it notified the Federal Aviation Administration and airlines.

The 787 and the 737 Max have both been plagued by production defects that have sporadically held up deliveries and left airlines without planes that they expected to have for the peak summer season.

In April, Boeing found a problem with fittings on Max jets were the fuselage meets the vertical section of the tail.

A month before that, deliveries of the 787 were stopped while federal regulators looked over documentation of work that was done on new planes. Shipments of 787s have been stopped several times in the past three years because of production issues.

The delays hurt Boeing because buyers usually pay a large part of the purchase price on delivery.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton school board says ‘yes’ to new budget2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Citing national school shootings, Gwinnett man shutters gun store
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

BREAKING: Atlanta Council tweaks public safety training center deal
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

VIDEO: How each council member voted on training center funding
13h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

VIDEO: How each council member voted on training center funding
13h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Atlanta council OKs $908,000 to audit MARTA expansion
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Yankees star Aaron Judge headed to injured list for 2nd time this season
15m ago
2 dead in shooting after high school graduation ceremony in Virginia capital
21m ago
Former New Jersey Gov. Christie kicks off 2024 Republican presidential bid with swipes at...
22m ago
Featured

Credit: Bob Andres, bandres@ajc.com

Why a Cobb County judge dropped charges against a man accused of murder
15h ago
HOW VOTE UNFOLDED: Our live updates from marathon meeting
17h ago
‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top