Centennial Yards begins next phase: New towers, entertainment district
Boeing CEO to step down this year, board chairman to exit, head of commercial airplanes retires

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun will be stepping down at the end of the year from the top job at the company, which is under pressure from major airlines wanting to know how Boeing plans to fix problems in the manufacturing of its planes
FILE - Then-Nielsen Company CEO David Calhoun, center, watches progress as he waits for the company's IPO to begin trading, Jan. 26, 2011, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Calhoun will be stepping down at the end of the year from the top job at Boeing, which is under pressure from major airlines wanting to know how the company plans to fix problems in the manufacturing of its planes. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Updated 3 minutes ago

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun will step down from the embattled plane maker at the end of the year after a series of mishaps at one of America's most storied manufacturers.

Board Chair Larry Kellner has also told the company he doesn't plan to stand for re-election.

Boeing also said Monday that Stan Deal, president and CEO of its commercial airplanes unit, will retire from the company. Stephanie Pope will now lead the division.

The Federal Aviation Administration has put the company under intense scrutiny and recently ordered an audit of assembly lines at a Boeing factory near Seattle, where the company builds planes like the Alaska Airlines 737 Max that suffered a door-panel blowout on Jan. 5. Investigators say bolts that help keep the panel in place were missing after repair work at the Boeing factory. The incident has raised scrutiny of Boeing to its highest level since two crashes of Boeing 737 Max jets in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people.

Shares rose more than 2% before the market open.

A Medford Jet Center worker walks under a United Boeing 737-824 that landed at Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport from San Francisco with a missing panel Friday, March 15, 2024, in Medford, Ore. (Andy Atkinson/Rogue Valley Times via AP)

Credit: AP

