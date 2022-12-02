ajc logo
X

Boebert's race against Frisch in Colorado goes to recount

National & World News
By Associated Press
2 hours ago
The Colorado Secretary of State has ordered a recount in Colorado’s congressional race where Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert led Democrat Adam Frisch by just 550 votes in an unexpectedly tight race

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Secretary of State has ordered a recount in the congressional race where Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert led Democrat Adam Frisch by just 550 votes in an unexpectedly tight race.

The Associated Press has declared the race too close to call and will await the results of the recount. The recount, which was expected, was formally announced Wednesday.

The race garnered national attention because Boebert was largely considered a lock for reelection after redistricting made the sprawling 3rd Congressional District that covers much of western Colorado more Republican.

Over a week after the polls closed, Boebert claimed victory and Frisch conceded the race. Frisch, a former city councilman from the posh ski town of Aspen, acknowledged a recount is unlikely to change the results.

In Colorado, an automatic recount is triggered when the margin of votes between the top two candidates is at or below 0.5% of the leading candidate’s vote total. That margin was around 0.34% after all the ballots were tabulated.

After testing their tabulation machines, 26 counties in the district will rescan ballots while San Juan County — which hand counts ballots for all elections and recounts — will run a manual recount. The process must be completed by Dec. 13.

Boebert, a Republican lightning rod and one of Congress's staunchest supporters of former President Donald Trump, claimed victory in a tweeted video from the U.S. Capitol.

In a virtual press conference announcing his concession, Frisch argued that the thin margin is its own small victory after his campaign was largely considered futile by the political establishment. He added that he hasn't ruled out another bid for the seat in 2024.

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Trial set for ‘zip-tie guy’ and mother on Jan. 6 charges1h ago

Credit: Contributed by Old Capital Museum

How voters in Georgia’s most competitive county see the runoff
3h ago

Savannah man arrested after teen shot while campaigning for Warnock
51m ago

OPINION: Herschel Walker’s campaign has been beneath Georgia voters
8h ago

OPINION: Herschel Walker’s campaign has been beneath Georgia voters
8h ago

Credit: Mary Lin Elementary School

Feds to investigate if Atlanta school grouped students by race
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Tyreek Hill, Dolphins success shows value of elite WRs
9m ago
Prosecutor: Evidence shows Trump 'explicitly' OK'd tax fraud
9m ago
Uruguay beats Ghana 2-0 at World Cup, both teams eliminated
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Police records

Child’s death, other breakdowns raise questions for DFCS
Our bodies are a tattoo canvas? Years later, some crave an eraser
9h ago
Active school shooter hoaxes becoming a national trend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top