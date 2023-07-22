Body of girl found in river believed to be that of 2-year-old lost in Pennsylvania flash flood

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 18 minutes ago
X
Authorities in Pennsylvania say the body of a young girl has been recovered in the Delaware River and is believed to be a 2-year-old who was one of two children swept away from their family's vehicle by a flash flood

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — The body of a young girl was recovered Friday in the Delaware River and was believed to be a 2-year-old who was one of two children swept away from their family's vehicle by a flash flood last weekend, authorities said.

The body was found in the early evening near a Philadelphia wastewater treatment plant about 30 miles (50 kilometers) from where Matilda Sheils was carried away, authorities said in a nighttime news conference.

By physical description, authorities believe the body to be Matilda’s. The Philadelphia coroner will conduct an autopsy Saturday.

The search continues for Matilda’s 9-month-old brother, Conrad.

The family from Charleston, South Carolina, was visiting relatives and friends when they got hit by a “wall of water,” according to Upper Makefield Fire Chief Tim Brewer.

Their mother, 32-year-old Katie Seley, was also killed in the flood, authorities said.

The children’s father, Jim Sheils, grabbed the couple's 4-year-old son, while Seley and a grandmother grabbed the other children, Brewer said. Sheils and their toddler son made it to safety, but Seley and the grandmother were swept away. The grandmother survived.

Four other people drowned in the area, according to the Bucks County Coroner’s office: Enzo Depiero, 78, and Linda Depiero, 74, of Newtown; Yuko Love, 64, of Newtown; and Susan Barnhart, 53, of Titusville, New Jersey.

The deaths and the search for the children have led to an outpouring of support, particularly in social media, in the suburb about 35 miles (60 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

UPS and Teamsters to resume contract negotiations Tuesday6h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Stamp ceremony gives community chance to reflect on John Lewis’ legacy
5h ago

Credit: AP

Forsyth residents urged to conserve water after power restored to plant
6h ago

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE: Storms pummel North Georgia, cause major damage, power outages
6h ago

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE: Storms pummel North Georgia, cause major damage, power outages
6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Second new Vogtle reactor reaches key milestone. Here’s why it matters
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

He came face to face with an alleged serial killer. 12 years later, his tip helped crack...
10m ago
Bryce Harper makes impression at first, but Phillies fall to Guardians 6-5 to end AL...
15m ago
Harris says Florida rules on Black history pushed by DeSantis are 'propaganda'
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

EXPLAINED: The controversy behind Jason Aldean’s song ‘Try That in a Small Town’
13h ago
Under his skin: Tony Bennett returned often to sing for Atlantans. Some notable concerts
12h ago
Public celebration to mark first day of sales for John Lewis stamp
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top