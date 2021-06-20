ajc logo
X

Body of fourth tuber has been found in North Carolina river

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page waits with other officials for the arrival of the State Highway Patrol's helicopter, equipped with infrared technology, to aid in the search for a group of missing rafters on Thursday evening, June 17, 2021, in Eden, N.C. Authorities say three people are dead and two remain missing after a group floating a North Carolina river on inflatable tubes went over a dam. (Susan Spear/News & Record via AP)
Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page waits with other officials for the arrival of the State Highway Patrol's helicopter, equipped with infrared technology, to aid in the search for a group of missing rafters on Thursday evening, June 17, 2021, in Eden, N.C. Authorities say three people are dead and two remain missing after a group floating a North Carolina river on inflatable tubes went over a dam. (Susan Spear/News & Record via AP)

Credit: Susan Spear

Credit: Susan Spear

National & World News | Updated 18 minutes ago
Local officials in North Carolina say the body of a fourth tuber has been found in a river following a deadly accident in which a family on a recreational float went over a dam

EDEN, N.C. (AP) — The body of a fourth tuber has been found in a North Carolina river following a deadly accident in which a family on a recreational float went over a dam, local officials said Sunday.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that authorities received a 911 call about 10 a.m. reporting a body in the Dan River near a boat landing in the town of Eden.

The sheriff’s office said crews have begun efforts to recover the body. The victim’s identity is yet to be confirmed. Two tubers had been missing. One was a 7-year-old boy. The other was a 35-year-old woman.

One tuber now remains missing following Wednesday night’s accident. A group of nine people were floating down the river on inflatable tubes when they went over a dam. Four people were rescued Thursday, while three tubers’ bodies were found that day.

The group went over a dam that’s about 8 feet (2.5 meters) high next to a Duke Energy plant. Boating experts told The News & Record that such low-head dams are notorious for trapping people in the powerful current that churns at their base.

Dan Riverkeeper Steven Pulliam of Stoneville told The News & Record in Greensboro that he wonders if recent rains created mud that obscured a portage area where boaters and tubers can exit and walk around the dam’s powerful currents.

—-

This story has been corrected to show that The News & Record is based in Greensboro, not Greenville.

Emergency personnel respond to the scene where a group tubing on the Dan river went over a dam on Thursday, June 17, 2021 ner Eden, N.C. Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates said Thursday that a group of nine people were tubing on the North Carolina river and went over a Duke Energy dam in Eden around sunset Wednesday. Four people were rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that Cates said were not life-threatening. Two more remained missing Thursday night. (WSET-TV via AP)
Emergency personnel respond to the scene where a group tubing on the Dan river went over a dam on Thursday, June 17, 2021 ner Eden, N.C. Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates said Thursday that a group of nine people were tubing on the North Carolina river and went over a Duke Energy dam in Eden around sunset Wednesday. Four people were rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that Cates said were not life-threatening. Two more remained missing Thursday night. (WSET-TV via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top