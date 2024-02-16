Body of deceased woman, 30 human cremains found at house after ex-funeral home owner evicted

DENVER (AP) — An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a former Colorado funeral owner who police say kept a woman’s remains in a hearse for two years at a rented home where they also found the cremated remains of up to 30 people, authorities said.

The grisly discovery occurred Feb. 6 during an eviction of a Denver house rented by 33-year-old Miles Harford, who owned Apollo Funeral and Cremation Service in the Denver suburb of Littleton, Denver police said. It had been closed since September 2022.

Harford, who police said is not on the run and is cooperating, is expected to be charged with abuse of a corpse, forgery of the death certificate and theft of the money paid for the cremation.