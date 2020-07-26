Body of civil rights icon John Lewis crosses Selma bridge

As a military honor guard lifted Lewis' casket from the horse-drawn wagon into an automobile hearse, state troopers, including some African American ones, saluted Lewis.

Lewis' body will be brought to the Alabama Capitol in the afternoon to lie in repose.

A series of events began Saturday in Lewis' hometown of Troy, Alabama, to pay tribute the late congressman and his legacy. He will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol next week before his private funeral Thursday at Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, which the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once led.

A native of Pike County, Alabama, Lewis became involved in the civil rights movement as a young man.

In 1965, he and other marchers were beaten in Selma. The news coverage of the event help galvanize support for the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Frank and Ellen Hill drove more that four hours from Monroe, Louisiana, to watch the procession.

Frank Hill, 60, said he remembers, as an African American child, watching news footage of Lewis and other civil rights marchers being beaten by law enforcement officers.

“I had to come back and see John Lewis cross the bridge for the last time," said Hill. It’s funny to see the state troopers here to honor and respect him rather than beat the crap out of him,” Hill said.

Lewis, 80, died July 17 several months after he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.

The casket of Rep. John Lewis moves over the Edmund Pettus Bridge by horse drawn carriage during a memorial service for Lewis, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Selma, Ala. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

