Body in barrel exposed as level of Nevada's Lake Mead drops

"I would say there is a very good chance as the water level drops that we are going to find additional human remains," Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer told KLAS-TV on Monday.

The lake's level has dropped so much that a water intake at drought-stricken Lake Mead became visible last week. The drought-starved reservoir on the Colorado River behind Hoover Dam has become so depleted that Las Vegas is now pumping water from deeper within Lake Mead.