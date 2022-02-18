Body-cam shows start of shooting that hurt 9 Phoenix police

“Just me,” said the man, who then raises a handgun and fires at least six shots at the policeman, who suffered a severe wound on his right arm and couldn’t return fire.

The officer is heard running frantically from the scene saying “”99! 999! I’ve been shot! 999!” as more gunshots ring out.

Investigators believe the shooter was 36-year-old Morris Richard Jones III and his ex-girlfriend — 29-year-old Shatifa Lobley of Phoenix — was the woman who was shot inside the home in a domestic dispute.

Police said Lobley later died after being taken to a hospital.

The rest of the body-cam footage may be released by next Friday, according to police.

After the initial incident, Lobley’s brother came out the house with a baby and put the child on the porch in a carrier, then walked to police.

But when officers moved in to get the 1-month-old girl, police said Jones opened fire again.

Jones was later found dead in the home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The child of Jones and Lobley was unharmed.

All nine of the police officers injured have been released from the hospital.