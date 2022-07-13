ajc logo
X

Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond

Family and friends embrace each other as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Family and friends embrace each other as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

National & World News
Updated 32 minutes ago
Authorities say the bodies of a man and his three young children who went missing last week after leaving for a planned fishing trip were found along with a submerged car in the pond where they had been headed

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The bodies of a man and his three young children who vanished last week after leaving for a fishing trip were found along with a submerged car in the pond where they were headed, authorities said Wednesday.

The bodies discovered Tuesday night are those of Kyle Moorman, 27, of Indianapolis, and his children: 1-year-old Kyran Holland, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, the Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed. The causes and manners of their deaths were pending.

The family went missing after leaving on July 6 to go to the pond on Indianapolis’ south side.

Officers went to the pond Tuesday night after a report of a dead person in the water. A man was pronounced dead, and a dive team later found a vehicle with the bodies of three children inside, police said.

“Detectives are working to piece together what led up to this incident,” police said in a statement.

Family and friends of the Moormans had offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to their whereabouts. They had searched the pond and the surrounding area for days. A private helicopter and volunteers with a personal boat also searched Tuesday, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Moorman’s sister Mariah Moorman had said her brother’s phone last pinged near the pond about 12:40 a.m. on July 7, a few hours after he was seen. She said her brother often goes night fishing.

“As far as we know, he was coming out here to go fishing,” she told The Indianapolis Star on Monday. “That’s what he told my sister. It’s not odd. He does it all the time.”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department first revealed that the family had disappeared on Sunday. Earlier this week, police said officers searched the area and other locations on foot and using drones.

William Muse, a relative of Kyle Moorman’s mother, said Tuesday he and other family members were frustrated investigators didn’t search the pond sooner.

“They should have at least tried,” Muse said.

Combined ShapeCaption
Family and friends embrace each other as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Family and friends embrace each other as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
Family and friends embrace each other as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
A car that matches the description of Kyle Moorman's vehicle was removed from the crime scene after the bodies of a man and three children were found Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. A dive team found a vehicle in the water, and the bodies of three children were inside, police said. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

A car that matches the description of Kyle Moorman's vehicle was removed from the crime scene after the bodies of a man and three children were found Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. A dive team found a vehicle in the water, and the bodies of three children were inside, police said. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
A car that matches the description of Kyle Moorman's vehicle was removed from the crime scene after the bodies of a man and three children were found Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. A dive team found a vehicle in the water, and the bodies of three children were inside, police said. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
A car that matches the description of Kyle Moorman's vehicle was removed from the crime scene after the bodies of a man and three children were found Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. A dive team found a vehicle in the water, and the bodies of three children were inside, police said. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

A car that matches the description of Kyle Moorman's vehicle was removed from the crime scene after the bodies of a man and three children were found Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. A dive team found a vehicle in the water, and the bodies of three children were inside, police said. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
A car that matches the description of Kyle Moorman's vehicle was removed from the crime scene after the bodies of a man and three children were found Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. A dive team found a vehicle in the water, and the bodies of three children were inside, police said. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
Family and friends look on as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Family and friends look on as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
Family and friends look on as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman watches as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

A woman watches as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman watches as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
Family and friends watch as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Family and friends watch as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
Family and friends watch as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
Family and friends embrace each other as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Family and friends embrace each other as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
Family and friends embrace each other as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Chris Bailey answers questions after the bodies of a man and three children were found Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. A dive team found a vehicle in the water, and the bodies of three children were inside, police said. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Chris Bailey answers questions after the bodies of a man and three children were found Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. A dive team found a vehicle in the water, and the bodies of three children were inside, police said. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Chris Bailey answers questions after the bodies of a man and three children were found Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. A dive team found a vehicle in the water, and the bodies of three children were inside, police said. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
Family and friends look on as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Family and friends look on as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
Family and friends look on as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators search for a father and three children Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Grace Hollars

Credit: Grace Hollars

Combined ShapeCaption
Searchers look at a large pond, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, during a hunt for Kyle Moorman, who went missing with his three children a week ago. This area, near Bluff Road and West Troy Avenue is a spot Moorman liked to go fishing. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Robert Scheer

Searchers look at a large pond, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, during a hunt for Kyle Moorman, who went missing with his three children a week ago. This area, near Bluff Road and West Troy Avenue is a spot Moorman liked to go fishing. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Robert Scheer

Combined ShapeCaption
Searchers look at a large pond, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, during a hunt for Kyle Moorman, who went missing with his three children a week ago. This area, near Bluff Road and West Troy Avenue is a spot Moorman liked to go fishing. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Robert Scheer

Credit: Robert Scheer

Combined ShapeCaption
Mariah Moorman and her brother Alex Barlow game-plan their search Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as they look for their brother Kyle Moorman, who went missing with his three children a week ago. This area, near Bluff Road and West Troy Avenue is a spot Moorman liked to go fishing. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Robert Scheer

Mariah Moorman and her brother Alex Barlow game-plan their search Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as they look for their brother Kyle Moorman, who went missing with his three children a week ago. This area, near Bluff Road and West Troy Avenue is a spot Moorman liked to go fishing. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Robert Scheer

Combined ShapeCaption
Mariah Moorman and her brother Alex Barlow game-plan their search Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as they look for their brother Kyle Moorman, who went missing with his three children a week ago. This area, near Bluff Road and West Troy Avenue is a spot Moorman liked to go fishing. The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday. (Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Credit: Robert Scheer

Credit: Robert Scheer

Editors' Picks
Why Kemp-Warnock voters could factor into 2022 race4h ago
To limit cancellations, Delta halts flight growth for rest of year
1h ago
As Braves closer Kenley Jansen returns, Darren O’Day heads to the injured list
2h ago
Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ with Adam Driver coming to shoot in Georgia
4h ago
Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ with Adam Driver coming to shoot in Georgia
4h ago
Transgender woman files discrimination lawsuit against Decatur Chick-fil-A
22h ago
The Latest
Black educator Mary McLeod Bethune honored in Statuary Hall
11m ago
Descendants of possible Tulsa massacre victims can give DNA
17m ago
US tourist falls into crater of Mount Vesuvius, is rescued
22m ago
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Credit: WSB TV

Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
52m ago
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top