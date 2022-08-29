ajc logo
Bodies of 7 migrants found off Spain's southeastern coast

21 minutes ago
Spanish police say they have found the bodies of seven migrants they believe may have drowned while trying to reach Spain in a boat

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police said Monday they have found the bodies of seven migrants they believe may have drowned while trying to reach Spain in a boat.

The bodies were found between Sunday and Monday in waters in three areas off southeastern Spain, the Civil Guard said in a statement. Police believe the seven were of north African origin. They are investigating if they had been in a boat that was found adrift on Saturday with one migrant alive onboard.

Thousands of migrants from northwest and sub-Saharan African countries try to reach Spain by boat each year. Many die in the attempt.

Follow AP's coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

