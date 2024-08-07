Bob Woodward's next book, 'War,' will focus on conflict abroad and politics at home

“With his detailed, inside-the-room reporting, Woodward shows President Biden’s approach to managing the war in Ukraine, the most significant land war in Europe since World War II, and his tortured path to contain the bloody Middle East conflict between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas.”

According to Simon & Schuster, “War” also “provides an unvarnished examination of the vice president as she tries to embrace the Biden legacy and policies while beginning to chart a path of her own as a presidential candidate.”

Biden announced just 2 1/2 weeks ago that he would not seek re-election, leaving Woodward relatively little time to update his book. He has turned in a completed manuscript, but continues to report and may still revise "War" before it goes to the printers.

“We have the capacity to react quickly if there’s a new development,” a spokesperson for the publisher said.

Woodward, 81, first became known for his Washington Post reporting on the 1970s Watergate scandal that helped lead to President Richard Nixon's resignation. He has since written more than 20 books, most of which have been topped The New York Times' nonfiction bestseller list, and has a long history of publishing topical works ahead of national elections. His notable releases include “Plan of Attack,” released in 2004 as President George W. Bush sought re-election, and in 2020, “Peril,” about Trump.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Woodward was represented by Robert Barnett, the Washington attorney whose clients have included Bush, former President Bill Clinton and former President Barack Obama.